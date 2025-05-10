iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.28. 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

