Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $31.71 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $49.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

