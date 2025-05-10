iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.72. 199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.45.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
