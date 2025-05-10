iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

