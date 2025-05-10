iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

