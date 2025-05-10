James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in James River Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in James River Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Down 1.9 %

James River Group stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Our Latest Report on JRVR

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.