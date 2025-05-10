Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average of $195.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,503,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $14,518,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

