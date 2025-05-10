Leerink Partnrs Estimates Cencora’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cencora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.09 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

COR stock opened at $283.12 on Friday. Cencora has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average is $253.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

