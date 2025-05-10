Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of ARDT Q3 Earnings

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ardent Health Partners in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARDT opened at $14.48 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.