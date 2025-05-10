LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in LG Display by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

