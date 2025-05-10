Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,579.33. The trade was a 36.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,885 shares of company stock worth $1,766,840. 18.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

