Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,034,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 849,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 677,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,446,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

