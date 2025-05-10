Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 609,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 27,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.34. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.