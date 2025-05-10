Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 20,004 Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

