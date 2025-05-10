Mariner LLC Invests $31,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

LAC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $691.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

