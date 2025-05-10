Mariner LLC Invests $68,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

