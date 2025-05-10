Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 496.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LifeMD by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD
In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LifeMD Stock Performance
Shares of LFMD stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.22.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
