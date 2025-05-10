Mariner LLC Purchases New Stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

