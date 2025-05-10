Mariner LLC Purchases New Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,830,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 443,604 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 522,288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $6.63 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

