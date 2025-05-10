Mariner LLC Sells 8,485 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 6.0 %

VTYX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

