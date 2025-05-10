Mariner LLC Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $11.10 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,108.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

