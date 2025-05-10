Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 378,901 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 247,578 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

