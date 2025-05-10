Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEM. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 458,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

MEM stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.83. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

