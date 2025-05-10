MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 288,607 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 966,468 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,948. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.1 %

MXL stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $959.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.