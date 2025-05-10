Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $302.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

