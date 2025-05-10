McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

McCoy Global Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.