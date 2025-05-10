Metis Global Partners LLC Has $218.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.
Apple Stock Up 0.5 %
AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
