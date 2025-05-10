MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,410 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NN by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 106,518 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NN by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NN by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

