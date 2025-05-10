MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,986 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 5,400.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Citi Trends by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.73). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

