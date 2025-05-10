MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 386.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 223.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,365.80. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,938 shares of company stock valued at $244,017. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

