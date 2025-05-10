MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OppFi by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
OppFi Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $78,242.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,754.34. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at $825,026.58. This represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,489,160 over the last 90 days. 84.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
