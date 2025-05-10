MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,577 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.