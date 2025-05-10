MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $18.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $217.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

