MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of James River Group worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

JRVR opened at $4.66 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $212.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

