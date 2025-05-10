MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

