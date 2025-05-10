MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Power by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 912,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Insider Activity

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 471.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,793.52. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solid Power

About Solid Power

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.