MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $218.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.64 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

