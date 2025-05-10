MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 222.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Evolution Petroleum worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.