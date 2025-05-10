MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 222.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Evolution Petroleum worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.
Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.
Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.
Evolution Petroleum Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Petroleum
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.