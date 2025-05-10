MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Beyond, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.23.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

