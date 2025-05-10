MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $117,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Down 42.9 %

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $386.90 million, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Insider Activity

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORGO

Organogenesis Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.