MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $118,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
