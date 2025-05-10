MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

