MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $129,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in MacroGenics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,488,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 952,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MacroGenics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 220,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.43 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

