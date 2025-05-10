MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,668.80. This represents a 8.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

