MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 38,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,221.48. The trade was a 53.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Graham acquired 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546.50. This trade represents a 1,649.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CATX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.