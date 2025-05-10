MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 49,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,408.18. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

