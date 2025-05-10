MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Medallion Financial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

