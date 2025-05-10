MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a PE ratio of -780.22 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

