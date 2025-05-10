MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $96,000 Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 204.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

ACTG stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.44%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.