MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,608 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $116.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Snyder purchased 25,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

